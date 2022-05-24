Model and Hollywood star Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss is set to testify in the ongoing defamation case between the actor and his former wife Amber Heard.Heard, previously referenced the model during the ongoing court case, when she discussed an alleged altercation between Depp and Whitney Henriquez, Heard's sister, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Amber Heard Says ‘My Sister Taught Johnny Depp How To Snort Cocaine Using Tampon Applicator,’ During Cross-Examination by Camille Vasquez, Watch Video As Twitter Erupts.

She said: "(Whitney's) back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don't hesitate, I don't wait - I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs." Heard first made the allegation during her testimony in the UK in 2020. She said at the time: "I remembered information I had heard (that) he pushed a former girlfriend - I believe it was Kate Moss - down the stairs. I had heard this rumour from two people and it was fresh in my mind."

Depp's legal team were seen pumping their fists when she first mentioned Moss' name during the ongoing defamation case in Fairfax, Virginia. The reference gave them the opportunity to call the model as an impeachment witness to disprove the allegation. And a source close to Depp has now confirmed to People that Moss will appear before the court later this week. Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Defamation Trial Takes a Funny Turn in This Amul Topical Ad (View Tweet).

Meanwhile, Moss previously admitted that it took her years to overcome the heartache of her split from Depp. She shared: "There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?', he'd tell me. And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2022 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).