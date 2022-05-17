The much-awaited cross-examination of American actress Amber Heard in the ongoing defamation trial against her ex-husband and Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp finally began on Monday, May 16. And the two hours of cross-examining by Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, saw the Aquaman actress on the backfoot. Especially with pieces of evidence or a serious lack of it. However, there was this one 'foot in the mouth' moment when Amber testified her sister (without taking Whitney Heard, her 34-year-old sibling's name) taught Johnny Depp to snort cocaine using a tampon applicator. You can watch in video by Law & Crime Network between the time stamp - 1:17:03 - 1:17:22. She said this while describing an infamous photo that was produced by her team to prove Depp's struggles with substance abuse. However, Twitterati had a field day over Amber's claim that clearly saw her throw Whitney under the bus!

Cross-Examination of Amber Heard During Depp vs Heard Trial

And That's How Twitterati Reacted:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)