The much-awaited cross-examination of American actress Amber Heard in the ongoing defamation trial against her ex-husband and Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp finally began on Monday, May 16. And the two hours of cross-examining by Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, saw the Aquaman actress on the backfoot. Especially with pieces of evidence or a serious lack of it. However, there was this one 'foot in the mouth' moment when Amber testified her sister (without taking Whitney Heard, her 34-year-old sibling's name) taught Johnny Depp to snort cocaine using a tampon applicator. You can watch in video by Law & Crime Network between the time stamp - 1:17:03 - 1:17:22. She said this while describing an infamous photo that was produced by her team to prove Depp's struggles with substance abuse. However, Twitterati had a field day over Amber's claim that clearly saw her throw Whitney under the bus!

Cross-Examination of Amber Heard During Depp vs Heard Trial

And That's How Twitterati Reacted:

The fact that Amber Heard testified that her sister taught Johnny Depp how to snort cocaine using a tampon applicator and it is not the most bizarre testimony thus far really says something — Emily (@EMMYG214) May 16, 2022

Not Amber Heard saying that her sister (she will really throw anyone under the bus!) taught Johnny Depp, an admitted avid cocaine user, how to snort cocaine…via a tampon applicator 🤡 #DeppHeardTrial #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/YbYQ5lKMPg — g 🪷 (@lotusintuition) May 16, 2022

" my sister taught johnny Depp how to snort cocaine " - Amber Heard, May 16th 2022 — HausofSine (@hausofsine) May 16, 2022

What is Amber Heard doing during this cross examination?! This is hilarious. Now she’s saying her sister taught Johnny Depp how to snort cocaine?!?! 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/kTmKiAtkUK — M.Lozi (@LzMo) May 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)