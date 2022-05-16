As one of the largest producers of Milk and Milk Products in India, Amul is one of the most prestigious brands. They are known for their topical ads, which go viral time and again; the latest topical for Amul takes a dig at the famous ongoing trial of Hollywood Actors Johnny Depp And Amber Heard. The trial is starting again today after being on a break, and in the latest tweet by the brand's Twitter page, they use a caricature of the famous actors with the line, ‘Too much seen and Heard!’. The tweet has been going viral. Amul Ice Cream Introduces Isabgol With Cashew and Fig; Twitterati React.

Checkout The Tweet Here:

