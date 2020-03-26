Kathy Griffin Blasts Out at Donald Trump for His COVID-19 Testing Post, Says She Can’t Get Tested Despite the Unbearably Painful Symptoms

Kathy Griffin, Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Comic Kathy Griffin has been hospitalised with what she fears is coronavirus but she can't get tested. The comedian turned to Instagram on Wednesday and shared from a hospital bed that she had been transported to a "COVID19 isolation ward", while blasting US President Donald Trump's claims that America is leading the world in coronavirus testing, reports aceshowbiz.com. "He's lying," she wrote beneath Trump's tweet. Contagion Medical Adviser, Dr Ian Lipkin, Tests Positive for COVID-19; Reveals Diagnosis on TV While Talking About Coronavirus.

She added: "I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn't test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST." Zoolander Actress Heidi Klum Confirms She Tested Negative For COVID-19.

Did Kathy Griffin Exposed Donald Trump's Lies About COVID-19 Testin in US?

It has been a tough month for Griffin, who announced on March 17 that she had lost her mother after a long battle with dementia.