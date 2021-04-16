Katy Perry is upset with social media it seems. As the Dark Horse singer took to the micro-blogging site and went on a rant. Her words conveyed that she was pissed as she wrote 'social media is trash' and 'decline of human civilization'. However, the reason behind what made her pen these sentiments are unknown. Perry did not regret her words and added the hashtag 'I said what I said'. The singer's tweet in no time went viral as fans retweeted it and how. Katy Perry Reveals the Secret to Her Happy Relationship with Orlando Bloom (Read Deets).

As soon as the singer posted the above-mentioned messages on Twitter, her fans flooded the comment section with a mixed expression. There were some who worried about what happened to Katy, while there were also a few who seemed puzzled. But moreover, her admirers agreed with her words, that social media is indeed 'trash'. Don't believe us, check out some of the reactions below. Happy Birthday Katy Perry: Just Some Pictures of the ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ Singer to Give You Fashion Goals.

OKAY!

not a single lie — ً (@wayvfany) April 15, 2021

Yas!

yas mom — ִֶָ (@oudkaty) April 15, 2021

Oh, We See!

It is! It is just an easy way for people to bully and throw social media tantrums when someone disagrees with them. I absolutely cannot stand Facebook anymore. The groups are the worst! At least with Twitter I dont get that many notifications but I bet you do! Ugh. — 🐻 Carrie “KungFuZombie” Bearologist 🐻 (@Kungfuzombiee) April 15, 2021

FB, The Culprit It Seems!

I agree, especially “FB” as one simple click, we r blocked, disregarded, deleted, forgotten, unwelcome, erased, ghosted. It leaves us speechless, sad, hopeless, shamed, humiliated, embarrassed, rejected & shows we r of zero value in someone’s life. FB has ruined relationships!😢 — Alexis Stevens (@AlexisStevens02) April 15, 2021

Aww!

Yes, It is! But this is the only way That we have to Talk to You and and stay close to you! Please stay here, mom ❤️ — Mah PerryClown ᵏᵖ⁵🎪⚡️ (@perryclown2) April 15, 2021

Katy Admirer!

True, tough. — Egemen Mert (@egemencavusoglu) April 16, 2021

The biggest irony here is that Katy is trashing social media with her fiery rant, but she's using the same medium to convey her feelings to her legion of fans. Well, we wonder, why Perry tweeted the same in the first place? So, do you agree with Katy or not? Tell us in the comments section below. Stay tuned!

