We will probably not be able to keep up with the Kardashians after 2021. The world-famous reality show, Keeping With The Kardashians, is coming to an end after 20 seasons. The show documented the lives of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and their other family members as they navigate their fabulous lives. It is a guilty pleasure watch that has kept us entertained for over years, giving us some of the most iconic moments of the millennial pop culture. "Kim, there's people that are dying," Kourtney became quite a popular meme which became even more popular during the pandemic. Keeping Up With The Kardashians to End After 14 Years: A Look at How This Fashion Conscious Family Made us Fall In Love with their Style Statements Over the Years.

It is not just the above mentioned one line. Hundreds of dialogues and expressions from the show have become iconic meme material. KUWK GIFs are pretty famous. So, to express what we feel about the show ending, we are going to do employ these very GIFs to do the job better. Words won't be enough, you know. Keeping Up With The Kardashians to End After 14 Years: Kim Kardashian Makes this Shocking Announcement.

Our First Reaction PRECISELY

Can't Even...

THE DUMBEST

Me, To Producers:

You Know What...Whatever...I'll Just Spend My Entire Time On Kim's Insta After 2021

Thank You, Kris

The profoundly sad announcement came from Kim Kardashian. Sharing the first poster of the show, she wrote, "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'."

