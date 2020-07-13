Kelly Preston, known for her roles in films such as Mischief, Twins and Jerry Maguire, died of breast cancer at the age of 57. She breathed her last on July 12, 2020, following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Kelly’s husband, John Travolta has confirmed about his loving wife’s demise through an emotional post on Instagram. He shared a picture of her and mentioned, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.” RIP Benjamin Keough: Iconic Singer Elvis Presley's Grandson Dies By Suicide at 27.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston married in 1991. Travolta further mentioned in his post, “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.” Sebastian Athie Demise: Disney Actor Passes Away at 24.

John Travolta On Kelly Preston’s Demise

The couple’s daughter, Ella Travolta, also shared a heartfelt note on the demise of her mother, Kelly Preston. She wrote, “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.”

Ella Travolta’s Note For Her Mom

Kelly Preston is survived by her husband John Travolta and their two children, Ella and Benjamin. Their son Jett had died at age 16 in January 2009.

