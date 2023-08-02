Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and actor Timothee Chalamet's romance is reportedly over. If a new report is to be believed, Kylie "got dumped" by the Call Me by Your Name actor after seven months of dating, reports aceshowbiz.com. An insider told Life & Style that the mom of two blames their split on their busy schedule. Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet’s Relationship Is ‘Not Serious’- Reports.

"She is telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they're both busy and traveling," the source claimed. However, "friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped." They also suspected that the Dune actor used her for publicity for his upcoming Wonka movie. The former star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians allegedly tried to look like she was unfazed by the separation. "Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting. Timothee was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from (Travis Scott (II)). She even introduced him to her family," the source noted. The split report arrived after Travis appeared to shade Timothee on his new song "Meltdown".

On the track, which is included in his new album Utopia, the 32-year-old raps, "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn a athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, b***h." The emcee seemingly referred to Willy Wonka, whom Timothee plays in his upcoming film Wonka. Previous reports revealed that Travis wasn't thrilled about Kylie's alleged romance with Timothee. "Although Travis understands that Kylie is free to date whoever she wants, he's not exactly ecstatic about the whole situation [with Timothee]," a source said at the time. "Despite his feelings, Kylie and Travis have both been very mature about their split, and are focused on co-parenting in a healthy manner." Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Officially Dating; Couple Is Keeping Things 'Casual' Right Now - Reports

News of Kylie and Timothee dating first broke in early April after the popular Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi claimed they were seeing each other. Fueling the dating speculation, the TV personality's car was seen subtly arriving and then leaving the actor's home in Beverly Hills, California in late May.

