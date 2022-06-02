Celebrated playback singer Arijit Singh is gearing up for a special performance to pay tribute to legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar on a television reality show Naam Reh Jayegaa. Even though Arijit is recluse by nature, this is a very special act for him with a repertoire of Lata Ji's Bengali and Hindi songs in a never-seen-before performance. Lata Mangeshkar 1929-2022: Bidding Adieu to Nightingale of India.

Talking about his influence of Lata Mangeshkar, Arijit said, "I was introduced to Lata Ji's songs at an early age by my mother and that is how the love and respect for Lata Ji were seeded in me."

He will be performing songs like "Jo waada kiya woh", "Tujhse naraaz nahi zindagi", "Dikhaiye diye yu" among others. "These songs seem easy but when you sing you realise it's not easy at all. Every song has different memories attached to it," added Arijit.

The show Naam Reh Jayegaa is all the more special for Arijit because of Gajendra Singh, who earlier brought Lata Mangeshkar in his music reality show Voice of India, the only TV show in which the legendry singer made her appearance.

Naam Reh Jayega is hosted by Sonu Nigam who will be introducing Arijit as the Eklavya of Lata Mangeshkar since the young singer has considered her as his guru and honed his skills based on her art. Palak Muchhal: I’ve Literally Studied Every Song Sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Talking further about the special episode, Gajendra Singh said, "When I approached Arijit, I was pleasantly surprised with his prompt consent to be part of this show. He did a lot of research on the songs that he would sing, in terms of the mood and feel of the songs. He rehearsed from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., sat with each musician and did the song setup. The Shooting for Arijit's episode went on through an entire night. He sang a 40-minute Hindi-Bengali medley that's mesmerising." The special episode of Naam Reh Jayega will be aired on Star Plus on June 5 at 7 p.m.

