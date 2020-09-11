Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are known to be one of the most private couples in Hollywood. While the couple had not announced their pregnancy news, back in April, paparazzi had spotted Meester on a walk where she was spotted flaunting her baby bump. Well, the little bundle of joy is finally here as the couple have now welcomed their baby N 2. Meester and Brody have become parents to a little boy. Their second baby joins big sister Arlo, who Adam, 40, and Leighton, 34, welcomed in 2015. We bet the couple are over the moon with as they welcome the new member and the news was recently confirmed by Brody in an interview. Gossip Girl Star Leighton Meester is Expecting Her Second Baby With Husband Adam Brody, Flaunts Baby Bump in New Pictures.

Brody confirmed the news while participating in Hold the Phone TV's The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular as he took to Twitch and said, "I have a new kid. Since last I played I have a new kid. I have a boy. He's a dream, he's a dream boy." While we don't know yet the name of their cute little boy, we can't wait to glimpse of him soon.

The duo are not very active on social media, especially in terms of posting about their personal life and hence the Gossip Girl and The OC alums have managed to keep their personal life quite private. Back in an interview with GQ, Brody even confessed to it being their mutual decision as he said, "We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don't seek out promotion in that way. But we've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media."Emmys 2019: Blake Lively Posts Major Gossip Girl Throwback Pic With Leighton Meester to Celebrate 10-Year Emmys Anniversary.

Meester and Brody tied the knot back in early 2014. We send our heartiest congratulations to the happy couple on the arrival of their second baby.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 10:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).