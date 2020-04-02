Gossip Girl Star Leighton Meester is Expecting Her Second Baby With Husband Adam Brody, Flaunts Baby Bump in New Pictures! 

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester is reportedly pregnant with her second child with husband Adam Brody. While Meester hasn't yet confirmed the news, it was thanks to leaked pictures by the paparazzi that Meester was spotted with her baby bump that broke the news. Daily Mail got ahold of a few photos of Leighton taking a walk with Adam and E! News reported that she “appears to confirm she’s pregnant.” Leighton and Adam had welcomed their first child, daughter, Arlo Day Brody in 2015. Amid all the gloom and doom brought by coronavirus, this is certainly one happy news. Blake Lively Posts Major Gossip Girl Throwback Pic With Leighton Meester to Celebrate 10-Year Emmys Anniversary.

Both Leighton and Adam are quite private and rarely talk about their family in media interactions. Previously in an interview with Refinery 29, Meester explained why she keeps away from talking about her husband and daughter saying, "I don’t talk about Arlo very much. I am very proud of that area of my life. But I’m also really proud of the show and the work I do. I think the perception is: You’re an ingenue or you’re an icon or you’re a mom. There’s no in-between.”

Leighton and Adam tied the knot in 2014. In their recent appearance, while taking a walk, the duo was spotted in casuals though it was Leighton's overalls and a visible bump that gave away the big news. The actress hadn't been pictured since January and hence this came as a big surprise to all the Blair Waldorf (her Gossip Girl character) fans.