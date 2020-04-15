Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Offer Walk-On Roles in Their Martin Scorsese Film Killers Of the Flower Moon to Raise Funds for All In Challenge (Watch Video)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hollywood celebrities all over have been trying their best to help amid the coronavirus crisis. A few weeks ago, we reported that Leonardo DiCaprio along with several others launched the America Food Fund which will further provide support to charities such as No Kid Hungry and Feeding America to help make better provisions for the hungry. In a recent post, Leonardo has now also taken a part in the All In Challenge along with Robert De Niro to raise funds for America's Food Fund. The actor along with De Niro was seen speaking in a video about the same. Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey and Others Launch America's Food Fund, Raise $12 Million to Help Feed the Hungry Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

The All In Challenge is bringing together celebrities, athletes and sports leagues to raise millions of dollars for individuals in need, especially those experiencing food insecurity amid this crisis. To help raise financial aid for the same, Leonardo and Robert De Niro have offered the opportunity of a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set of their upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon which will be helmed by Martin Scorsese.

Sharing the video, Leonardo wrote, "If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can."Leonardo Di Caprio Confirms Martin Scorcese's Killers Of The Flower Moon With Robert De Niro.

Check Out Leonardo DiCaprio's Post Here:

Leonardo is known to be a champion when it comes to humanitarian causes. The actor has already raised $12 million for America's Food Fund by teaming up with Oprah Winfrey, Apple and others. With the opportunity that Leonardo and De Niro have provided, it looks like this could really help them raise a great amount for the cause.