Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey and Others Launch America's Food Fund, Raise $12 Million to Help Feed the Hungry Amid Coronavirus Crisis 

Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Leonardo DiCaprio has joined Apple, the Ford Foundation, Oprah Winfrey and others to launch America’s Food Fund. The initiative has already raised $12 million in funding that will be used to support those facing food insecurity during the worldwide coronavirus outbreak and will mainly help support other hunger relief organizations World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor serves as a co-founder of America’s Food Fund with philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs. Quentin Tarantino Reveals He Plans To Turn Leonardo DiCaprio-Brad Pitt Starrer Once Upon A Time In Hollywood into a Novel.

Taking to Twitter to share a link and information about the fund, DiCaprio wrote, "In the face of this crisis, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need." Oprah Winfrey has already announced $1 million to donation to America's Food Funt and $9 million divided among other charities helping feed the hungry amid this crisis.

Check Out Leonardo DiCaprio's Tweet Here:

In the face of this crisis, orgs like @WCKitchen & @FeedingAmerica have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need. Today, we launched #AmericasFoodFund to support @FeedingAmerica & @WCKitchen's efforts: https://t.co/L7jgB3GUC3 pic.twitter.com/zhV4MawCVj — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 2, 2020

The main goal of America's Food Fund is to provide for World Central Kitchen (WCK) and Feeding America which help low-income families, senior citizens, children who used school lunch programs, and individuals who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus epidemic. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Food Banks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Ask Fans to 'Stay Connected' During Isolation (View Post).

Co-founder of America's Food Fund, Laurene Powell Jobs as stated by ABC said in a statement,"With millions losing their jobs and programs like school lunches in jeopardy, making sure people aren’t going hungry is of the utmost urgency."