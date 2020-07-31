Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is developing a utopian series based on English writer and philosopher Aldous Huxley's last novel “Island”. The actor will be producing the series via his banner Appian Way along with In Good Company Films, reported Variety. Leonardo DiCaprio, Barry Jenkins on Board for Netflix’s Film Adaptation of Virunga Documentary

The book, published in 1962, follows a cynical journalist shipwrecked on the fictional utopian island of Pala in the Indian Ocean and explores the themes of freedom and the power of human potential.

DiCaprio will serve as executive producer alongside Appian Way's Jennifer Davisson Killoran, George DiCaprio and Roee Sharon. Under his company, the Oscar-winning actor has produced films like “The Aviator,” “Shutter Island,” “The Ides of March,” “Runner Runner,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Revenant,” “Robin Hood” and “Richard Jewell.”