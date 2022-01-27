It was in 2017 when Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song started dating each other. The couple met on the sets of Seth Green’s film Changeland in Thailand. The two welcomed their first child together in April 2021. Macaulay and Brenda named their son Dakota Song Culkin. He was named after Home Alone actor’s late sister Dakota. Now as per the latest reports, Macaulay and Brenda are all set to tie the knot. Yes, reports site that Brenda was papped sporting a diamond ring on the fourth finger of her left hand. However, the couple has not confirmed anything about their engagement. Home Alone Actor Macaulay Culkin And Brenda Song Are Engaged – Reports.

In 2018, Macaulay Culkin had dropped hints about beginning a family life with Brenda Song. He talked about it during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He was quoted as saying, “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit.” He had also mentioned, “I have a pretty little family – a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat and all that stuff. We’re gonna move.” Well, looks like Macaulay and Brenda are pretty set along with their little bundle of love. Let’s take a look at some of the adorable pictures of this couple and it proves that they are the cutest duo. Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Welcome Their First Child Together.

This would be second marriage for Macaulay Culkin. In 1998 he had married actress Rachel Miner and got divorced in 2002. Before dating the Home Alone actor, Brenda was in an on-and-off relationship with musician Trace Cyrus and she was engaged to him for a year, from 2011 to 2012.

