Priyanka Chopra Says 'Have Utmost Gratitude for Those Healing the World Today' in Her Post on World Health Day (Read Tweet)

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on April 7. The objective of this day is to raise global awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of concern for the World Health Organization (WHO). With the current situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, it seems even more important that usual to celebrate this day and mainly the work of all the doctors, nurses and other medical staff who are working tirelessly to help better this situation. Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Twitter to post about World Health Day. World Health Day: Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan Post Gratitude Wishes For Essential Service Providers.

The actress whose parents, late father Ashok Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra, both have been doctors and hence Priyanka certainly had special message to give. Chopra took to Twiter to thank all the doctors healthcare providers who are fighting against COVID-19 and wrote, "I grew up in a family with many doctors and healthcare providers & have utmost gratitude for those healing the world today. We can't thank you enough for what you're doing for us. Is there someone you'd like to thank on #WorldHealthDay?"Coronavirus Pandemic: Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas to Donate to Organisations Helping Doctors, Low Income Groups and Support Entertainment Industry.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Tweet Here:

I grew up in a family with many doctors and healthcare providers & have utmost gratitude for those healing the world today. We can't thank you enough for what you're doing for us. ❤️👏 Is there someone you'd like to thank on #WorldHealthDay? https://t.co/YTBJN7Di9z — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 8, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly put the medical staff all across the globe under immense pressure as they are being forced to work in multiple shifts and are also low on personal protective gear kits. Celebrities are doing their bits by helping raise money for the healthcare sector. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas recently pledged to contribute to the organisations helping the doctors, supporting low-income groups and homeless communities in this hour of crisis.