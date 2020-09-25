Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first child together and the couple made an announcement of the same in the cutest manner ever. The duo took to Instagram to post a few pictures where Moore is seen flaunting her baby bump. Not just this, the couple have also revealed the gender of their baby. Moore and Goldsmith are all set to welcome a baby boy and we are more than thrilled for the lovely couple. Mandy Moore Almost Gave Up Acting Before 'This Is Us'.

The This Is Us star took to Instagram to share some monochrome pictures where Taylor is seen caressing Mandy's baby bump and we can tell from these adorable pictures that the couple is thrilled to welcome a new member to their family. Sharing the pictures, the announcement was made with a caption saying, "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021." Mandy's post received a lot of congratulatory messages from her fans and colleagues. Actresses D'Arcy Carden and Minka Kelly congratulated the happy couple in the comments with heart emojis and cute messages. Mandy Moore’s Stunning Emmy’s Purple Carpet Look Was Created in Less Than Two Weeks! View Pics of Her Gorgeous Outfit.

Check Out Mandy Moore's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Sep 24, 2020 at 11:40am PDT

Moore and Goldsmith began dating in 2015 and got married in 2018. On the work front, Moore had recently announced her return to the sets of This Is Us and it is currently unclear how Moore's pregnancy will be addressed on the show. Recently, the show's producer Dan Fogelman shared a BTS photo from the sets showing Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore dressed as their characters Jack and Rebecca Pearson — masked up and socially distanced. Fogelman also joked that this is what a “2020 television sex scene” looks like during a pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).