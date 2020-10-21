If you happen to be a person who loves to binge-watch films/series from the vintage era, then Netflix's upcoming feature film Mank should be on your list. The makers dropped the trailer of the flick on October 21, 2020, and it serves 1930's Hollywood at its best. Helmed by David Fincher, the clip takes you back in time and tells the tale of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) who is on his way to finishing the script for Citizen Kane. The highlight of the trailer is that each character in the trailer will make you fall in love with their raw acting talent. The Christmas Chronicles 2 Trailer: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Embark on a Journey to Defeat the Evil This Festive Season (Watch Video).

The trailer starts by showcasing how Mank has been enjoying his life to fullest, without realising he has a task to complete. However, a time comes when the pressure to complete the writing of his iconic script eats him up which in a way leads to quite a chaos in his life, holistically. FYI, the main lead of the film is none other than Oscar-winner Gary Oldman. Mank: David Fincher to Helm Netflix’s Biopic on Citizen Kane Screenwriter Starring Gary Oldman.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

Other than Gary, the movie includes Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Tom Pelphrey as Joseph L. Mankiewicz, Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst and Lily Collins as Mank’s secretary Rita Alexander. Mank is all set to release in selective theatres in November and on Netflix on December 4, 2020. Stay tuned!

