Mark Ruffalo is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. The actor is known for playing the iconic character The Hulk in the MCU films. Well, from time to time we have sent the superhero in minimal most clothes, as his superpower to grow muscular beyond recognition. Well, channelling his inner Hulk, Ruffalo posted a few pictures to celebrate his birthday. He did not suddenly become super-buff but did take his clothes off. The actor posted two pictures on social media where he's naked inside a bathtub. Mark Ruffalo Birthday: Lesser Known Facts About The Multi-Talented Marvel Cinematic Universe Superstar.

Mark captioned the pics, "Birthday Bubble Bath with ma Bae. Thanks to all for the kindly birthday wishes today. Grateful to creator for this life and good fortune. Set out to defy the limitations life, self, and others have in mind for you. Be gentle but fierce about it." He looks adorable in his pics, wearing his birthday suit. Happy Birthday Mark Ruffalo: The Best Movie Quotes of the Actor That Prove He's Like Raging Fire.

Check Out Mark Ruffalo's Tweet Here:

Mark also posted a birthday wish, he asked President-Elect Joe Biden to appoint Deb Haalaand as "Secretary Of The Interior and began to walk down the path of healing America’s first wounds."

He tweeted:

I have one final Birthday wish... Please @JoeBiden appoint @RepDebHaaland as Secretary Of The Interior and began to walk down the path of healing America’s first wounds. #ItsTime A Push Emerges for the First Native American Interior Secretary https://t.co/iCIJdLzWOJ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 23, 2020

Mark shares his birthday with Avengers: Endgame co-star Scarlett Johansson. The two actors received a warm birthday wish from Robert Downey Jr, who played the role of Iron Man in the MCU. Speaking of which, so far, there has been no update about Mark Ruffalo reprising his role in any upcoming MCU project. Chances are hight that he will make an appearance She-Hulk, the upcoming web-series about Hulk's cousin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).