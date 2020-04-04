Marvel Phase 4: Black Widow, The Eternals, Captain Marvel 2 – Here Are the New Release Dates of MCU Movies Set to Be Released from 2020 Through 2022!

Black Widow, The Eternals, Captain Marvel 2 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, there have been several Hollywood films that have been pushed back. Not just Hollywood, but several other film industries have had a major impact due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Now the entire Phase Four set of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been shifted to a new slot. Earlier at the San Diego Comic-Con and D23, Marvel Studios had announced the films that were set to be released from 2020 through early 2022. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the producers had no choice but reschedule the films, which includes Black Widow, The Eternals, Captain Marvel 2 and many others. Marvel’s Black Widow, Disney’s Mulan, Jungle Cruise Get New Release Dates After COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Original Slots – Read Deets.

The release of the Phase Four films in the MCU will begin with Black Widow, set to be released in November 2020. Then 2021 will see the release of The Eternals, Shang-Chi and Doctor Strange 2. And finally, the films that have taken the 2022 slot are Thor 4, Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the lead. The film was originally scheduled to be released in May 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it had to be rescheduled towards the end of the year. Black Widow will now be releasing on November 6, 2020. The Eternals, produced by Kevin Feige, was supposed to be released in November 2020. But now it has taken the 2021 spot. It would be first Marvel film to be released next year and the release date is, February 21. Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Goes Through a Major Change Amid Delay Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu has been moved to May 7, 2021, whereas, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Benedict Cumberbatch will now release on November 5, 2021. The year 2022 will see the next three set of films, starting with Thor: Love and Thunder, which is set to be released on February 28. Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 has taken the May 6 and July 8 spot, respectively. Although the Marvel fans will have to wait a little longer to watch these films, we are sure, it is going to be worth the while. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment!