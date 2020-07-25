Matt LeBlanc who popularly played the role of Joey Tribbiani in Friends celebrates his birthday on July 25. For anyone who has followed the series or not, the catchphrase "How you doin?" is familiar. As the actor turns 53, we can't think of a better way to celebrate his birthday than by rewatching Friends enjoying all his fun antics on the show. We can't imagine another actor essaying the role of Joey except for Matt. The show which first premiered in 1994, went on for ten seasons until 2004. For years, fans have enjoyed LeBlanc's character of Joey Tribbiani, a struggling actor who is known for being a womaniser at the same time hilariously dim-witted in the gang. Friends Reunion Episode Might Take a 'Virtual Route' If Stay-At-Home Restrictions Continue.

We hear, Vince Vaugh had almost landed the role but after things didn't work out for the actor, the role of Joey landed up in Matt's hands and well rest is history. Apart from Friends, LeBlanc, as has also starred in other popular series such as Man With A Plan, Joey and Episodes but Friends, remains to be his most famous and widely enjoyed show. If you're a Friends fan, there's a good chance that you have used some of Joey's famous quotes in real life too. As we celebrate Matt's birthday, here's looking at his iconic lines from the show. FRIENDS 25th Anniversary: 25 Quotes from the American Sitcom That We Use in Real Life All the Time.

"How You Doin?"

"I'm Curvy And I Like It"

"Joey Doesn't Share Food"

"Not Just A Hat Rack My Friend"

"You Don't Own A TV? What's All Your Furniture Pointed At?"

We bet you have used a few of these lines sometime during a conversation with your friends. Joey has been one of the most-loved characters from the show and as far as the trend of pick up lines goes, we bet it was Joey Tribbiani started it with his charming "How You Doin?". If it wasn't for Matt's amazing act, the character of Joey would not have received so much love and hence we wish Matt a very Happy Birthday and hope to see him entertain us more in the coming years.

