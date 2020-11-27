Friends star Matthew Perry has found someone who will be there for him. The actor got engaged to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz. She is a 29-year-old literary agent. She had confirmed the relationship earlier this year with a Valentine's Day social media post for Perry. "I decided to get engaged," the 51-year-old actor told the People magazine. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time." Matthew Perry Gives an Update on Friends Reunion, Here's When the HBO Max Special Will be Shot.

Not much is known about how the romance between Matthew and Molly bloomed, but we are sure we will hear it all in good time. The couple has been dating since 2018, as hinted Molly's V-day Instagram post. "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite.” Perry had joined Instagram in February this year," she penned, as per reports.

2021 will be the year of Matthew Perry. Not only he will have a wedding to plan, but also Friends reunion to look forward to. The cast of the hit sitcom is set to reunite for an unscripted episode, set to premiere on HBO Max, but delayed due to the pandemic. Matthew Perry's Batman-Inspired Luxurious Penthouse Is Up For Sale With a Lower Price Tag!

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

