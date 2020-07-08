There are houses, there are mansions, there are penthouses and then there is this! Batman-inspired penthouse in California with all the luxuries, overlooking the pacific ocean. Friends star Mathew Perry aka Chandler Bing owns this penthouse that he bought at $20 million back in 2017. It has been up for sale for a while now but now the actor has totally slashed the price of the same by $7 millions. Matthew Perry Shares a Powerful Post in Support of the #BlackLivesMatter Movement, Says 'Want to Learn How to Be a Better Ally'.

Sorry to disappoint the dreamers of the home as the selling price still remains $27 million. The spacious apartment on 40th floor of The Century, was out in the market for the interested buyers for $35 million. However, now it is available for a lesser price as per a sale page.

The apartment sits in this upscale high rise building right near another lavish area and that is Beverly Hills. The apartment is Batman themed and has huge living room, ensuite seating areas, fireplaces, dual baths, sprawling closets, a billiards area, a screening room, a 'Bat Cave', pool, fitness area, four bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four terraces overlooking the skyline. Yup, all that for ONLY $27 million! Well, as of now, the 50-year-old actor hasn't found any buyer for this dreamy abode. Interested?

