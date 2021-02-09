Eldest daughter of John Farrow (Australian director) and Maureen O'Sullivan (Irish actress), Mia Farrow, this Golden Globe winner has turned a year older on February 9. She is a former model and also an activist besides being one of the most brilliant actresses in the industry. Over the years, she has won various prestigious accolades for her impeccable performances. Before making her appearance in Guns at Batasi, Mia has done many supporting roles. Her first lead role happened with the 1968 released film, Rosemary’s Baby. Woody Allen's Wife Soon-Yi Weighs in on Mia Farrow.

Mia Farrow’s performance in Rosemary’s Baby helped her to gain fame in the industry. She bagged numerous intriguing projects after it. Apart from doing films, Mia has also done stage shows and appeared in classical plays. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her popular films and know about her brilliant role in them.

Rosemary’s Baby – Her portrayal of Rosemary Woodhouse in the horror film has been lauded by critics and fans. The film is regarded as regarded as a classic of the horror genre.

A Wedding – Mia had played a supporting role in Robert Altman’s directorial. She had essayed the role of a mute daughter of a trucking company tycoon. Her character in the film was Elizabeth “Buffy” Brenner.

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy – This was Mia’s first film after she got into a relationship with filmmaker Woody Allen. Her role, Ariel Weymouth, was originally intended for Diane Keaton.

Broadway Danny Rose – Mia gained weight to play the role of Tina Vitale. She even adopted a thick Italian-American accent. She had starred as the mistress of a washed-up lounge musician.

Alice – This was the 11th time that Woody Allen and Mia Farrow were collaborating for a film. The latter plays the titular role, an upper-class New York housewife, who is married to a wealthy man.

These are some of the popular roles essayed by the award-winning actress. We wish Mia Farrow a very happy birthday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2021 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).