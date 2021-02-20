The very talented Miles Teller is turning 34 on February 20, 2021. A discovery of actress Nicole Kidman, Miles Teller made his debut as a movie actor with the 2010 film Rabbit Hole, before appearing in quite a few short films. Choosy in his projects, Miles Teller was once touted to be one of the most promising actors in town, thanks to his performances in The Spectacular Now, Whiplash, That Awkward Moment and War Dogs. His rising profile made his part of huge films like Divergent series and Fantastic Four reboot, though that career move didn't exactly go his way. Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Enjoy a Dreamy Wedding and a Wild After Party in Hawaii - See Pictures and Videos!

Teller has been focussing more on indie films since, though he is about to be seen in the upcoming Tom Cruise film Top Gun: Maverick, where he plays the son of the protagonist's dead friend from the first film.

On the occasion of Miles Teller's birthday, let's look at seven best films of the actor, ranked as per their IMDB Rating.

Whiplash (2014)

IMDB Rating: 8.5

Damien Chazelle's incredible music-based drama is known for the Oscar-winning performance of JK Simmons. But Miles Teller also holds his own against the veteran actor, and it is a tragedy that his performance didn't get an Oscar nom at least.

Only the Brave (2017)

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Only The Brave is based on the real-life story of the firefighting group Granite Mountain Hotshots, most of whom perished during a wildfire. Teller plays one of the surviving firefighters in this drama through whose eyes we see their whole story. The movie also stars Josh Brolin, Jeffrey Bridges and Jennifer Connelly. Spiderhead: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller And Jurnee Smollett To Star In Netflix's Film.

War Dogs (2016)

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Directed by The Hangover and Joker fame Todd Phillips, this black comedy is loosely based on real-life incidents and is about two young men - played by Teller and Jonah Hill - who are arms dealers, and who win a huge contract from the Pentagon in their war against Afghan Taliban.

The Spectacular Now (2013)

IMDB Rating: 7.1

One of last decades' most engaging romantic dramas, The Spectacular Now, directed by James Ponsoldt, has Teller play a high school student, who suffers from alcoholism and negligent upbringing, and finds solace in another high school student, played by Shailene Woodley. The movie also stars Brie Larson.

Rabbit Hole (2010)

IMDB Rating: 7.0

This acclaimed drama is directed by John Cameron Mitchell, and feature one of Nicole Kidman's best performance. The movie revolves around a couple dealing with the death of their child in a road accident. Teller, in his first movie role, plays the guilt-stricken teenage driver of the car that killed the kid.

Bleed for This (2016)

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Based on the life of former world champion boxer Vinny Pazienza, Bleed for This is an underrated sports drama featuring a fine performance from Teller in the lead role. Also stars Aaron Eckhart and Katey Sagal.

Divergent (2014)

IMDB Rating: 6.6

The first film in this popular Young Adult sci-fi action adventure saga, Divergent has Teller in a grey role that sees him as an adversary to Shailene Woodley's protagonist. It is an interesting casting as they were romantically paired earlier in The Spectacular Now.

