The 2025 Los Angeles wildfires have become one of the city’s worst in modern history, destroying an estimated 1,000 structures. The Palisades Fire has already caused more damage than the 2008 Sayre fire and is still burning. Many Hollywood studios have paused production, and several major events have been cancelled or delayed. The fire rapidly spread toward popular neighborhoods like Calabasas and Santa Monica, the areas, known for housing celebrities, have suffered significant damage, with many star-studded homes destroyed. Los Angeles Wildfire 2025: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's House Destroyed, Family Evacuates Safely.

Hollywood Celebrities’ Homes Destroyed in LA Wildfires

Among those affected are stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Miles Teller, Mandy Moore and numerous other celebrities. Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice, tragically lost their home of 45 years in the Pacific Palisades, one of the hardest-hit areas. Other celebrities, including Anthony Hopkins, Adam Brody and Spencer Pratt also saw their residences engulfed by the flames. Oscars 2025: Announcement of 97th Academy Awards Nominations Postponed to January 19 Due to Los Angeles Wildfires.

Leonardo DiCaprio

One of Leonardo DiCaprio’s houses has burned down amid the Pacific Palisades wildfire. pic.twitter.com/W5bNLDbiZk — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2025

Paris Hilton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Miles Teller, Tom Hanks & More Celebrities’ Homes in Pacific Palisades

Pacific Palisades is home to folks like Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, Michael Keaton and Miles Teller -- just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/uQBpw861S3 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 8, 2025

Celebs’ Homes Destroyed Due to Pacific Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire in LA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody’s house has burned down amid the Pacific Palisades wildfire. pic.twitter.com/ZtG6haO4Tl — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2025

Statement from Billy Crystal and Wife Janice

Longtime Pacific Palisades resident Billy Crystal’s home has burned down. 💔 He and his wife, Janice, share the news in a heartbreaking statement with CNN.@jamiegangel pic.twitter.com/KrLAbEcbtk — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) January 9, 2025

Halle Berry Sharing Neighbourhood Situation

This is from my hood. Look at the sky. That is smoke, not clouds from a fire that has consumed over 2,900 acres and remains uncontained. It’s left so many homes and buildings without power and killed at least two people, with more left with significant injuries. Please stay… pic.twitter.com/3p1408K4aU — Halle Berry (@halleberry) January 8, 2025

The wildfires have forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate as four major fires continue to spread across the city. A state of emergency has been declared. Many celebrities have taken to social media to update their followers, sharing their experiences and reassuring loved ones that they have safely evacuated.

