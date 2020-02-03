Minions: The Rise of Gru Super Bowl Teaser - It's All About A Young Gru And A Whole Lot Of Bad Guys (Watch Video)

Photo Credit: Youtube

Minions: The Rise Of Gru's trailer adorned a Super Bowl TV spot and now everyone is talking about it. The sequel to the 2015 film Minions and another prequel to the Despicable Me series, this one shows how a 12-year old decides and becomes the biggest villain in the world. The much-hurried trailer keeps an integral part of the Minions series intact - gibberish comedy. So while it races to introduce every character from Baby Gru to the minions to the many villains, it manages to keep it humourous. You will find yourself watching it on loop because once is not be enough for sure.

The sequel went into production in 2017 and in February 2, it was announced that Kevin Hart, Margot Robbie and Dave Batistuta have joined the cast. Gru will obviously be voiced by the inimitable Steve Carell.

In the first film Minions, we saw how Kevin, Stuart and Bob go on the search of a new villain to serve. They meet Scarlet Overkill, a supervillain who along with the minions design to own the world. Well, the plan doesn't work out and they are left masterless again. The sequel will see their allegiance to Gru. The Despicable Me franchise is one of the most lucrative ones and people were waiting for the sequel to Minions for a long time now. The film releases in the Summer of 2020.