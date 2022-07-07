Minion: The Rise of Gru released to some very positive reviews last week, and so far, the audiences have also been seeming to enjoying the film. Some would say enjoying it a lot to be honest. With a recent trend going around twitter called #GentleMinion, fans have reportedly been showing up to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru in suits and more. Minions the Rise of Gru Movie Review: Steve Carell’s ‘Despicable Me’ Prequel Is a Hilarious Outing With Underwhelming Villains (LatestLY Exclusive).

Earlier this year, we saw the same ironical meme trend being done for Jared Leto’s Morbius. With memes like #MorbiusSweep trending all over the net, fans took the critically panned film and made something out of it. The only difference here is that Minions: The Rise of Gru is actually being enjoyed by everyone. With the #GentleMinion meme trending, let’s check out what it’s all about.

What Is the #GentleMinion Trend?

Moviegoers found themselves in for quite a surprise when they entered inside the auditorium to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru. While there is quite the enthusiasm for the movie present among moviegoers, some decided to turn it up a notch and create for an experience that resulted in one of the most hilarious trends we have seen in a while.

Originating on TikTok, the #GentleMinion (a really punny name if I may say so myself) trend saw a bunch of teenagers dress up in suits and show up to a screening of Minions: The Rise of Gru. The gathering itself was quite large as the video consists of them cheering inside the theatres when the yellow banana shaped creatures showed up on screen. It’s honestly quite funny seeing a movie like The Rise of Gru receiving a reaction like this, but at the same time quite wholesome as well.

Check Out The Post Below:

to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you. 🫶 — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) July 1, 2022

The trend has gained so much traction on Twitter that Universal themselves, the distributor for Minions: The Rise of Gru has noticed the meme and showcased their appreciation for all the attention the film is getting.

While people are indeed having fun with this ironical trend, there are some who have taken it quite far too. Theatres have been reportedly not allowing people entrance if they are showing up in suits. This is due to the disturbance audiences faced inside the theatre auditorium.

Check Out The Post Below:

Theaters are starting to ban #GentleMinions groups from entering due to 'recent disturbances'#Minions2 pic.twitter.com/KK7v46pJvN — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 4, 2022

One video on TikTok reportedly showcased people coming in and throwing bananas at the screen, while the other saw them gathering around a flash mob while the movie was playing. You just have to take a seat back and feel bad for the employees considering this definitely is a headache. Minions The Rise Of Gru: Theatre Warns Teens In Suits Following #GentleMinions Trend For Disrupting Screening By Making Noise And Throwing Bananas (Watch Video).

Check Out The Post Below:

As previously mentioned, a similar kind of trend took place for Jared Leto's Morbius this year as well. While people are actually showing up to the theatres for the movie, in Morbius' case, the joke couldn't escape past Twitter. It got to the point where the film was re-released for a second time, and yet no one saw it. Morbius Funny Jokes and Memes Trend on Twitter After Jared Leto’s Film Bombs Once Again on Re-Release.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is playing in theatres right now.

