Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning has registered over 45,000 ticket sales across India's top national chains - PVR Inox and Cinépolis - in the advance bookings. Final Reckoning, the eighth instalment of Cruise's blockbuster action franchise, is set to open in Indian cinemas on May 17. Its advance booking opened on Monday.

"Within just 24 hours of opening, the film sold over 11,000 tickets, signalling massive anticipation among fans. The action-thriller has already crossed over 45,000 tickets sold across India's top three national chains – PVR Inox and Cinépolis – underlining the franchise's phenomenal draw and the growing excitement ahead of release," a press release stated. In Final Reckoning, which will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the Hollywood superstar reprises the role of the fan-favourite spy Ethan Hunt.

“We're witnessing an extraordinary response to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The first 24 hours saw great momentum, reflecting India's appetite of celebrating cinema at scale. "Tom Cruise continues to be a massive box-office draw, and this film, with its scale, spectacle, and legacy, has reignited excitement across our properties nationwide. It's heartening to see a Hollywood tentpole unite fans and bring back the ‘event film' energy to theatres," said Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning and Strategy, PVR- INOX Limited.

Devang Sampat - MD Cinepolis India said the advance bookings for "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" marks a major milestone for the theatre chain's 479 screens. "We haven't seen this level of anticipation for a Hollywood release in quite some time. Tom Cruise and the franchise carry a legacy that clearly resonates with Indian audiences. Everyone's looking forward to experiencing this action-packed spectacle on the big screen of Cinépolis cinemas, and we're thrilled to be a part of the excitement," Sampat added.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning also stars Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Katy O'Brian and Tramell Tillman. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions.