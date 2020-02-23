NAACP Image Awards 2020 Winners List: Rihanna Honoured With President’s Award; Lizzo, Michael B Jordan Bag Top Honours

2020 NAACP Winners List (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 51st NAACP Image Awards took place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 23. Celebrating trailblazing work in films, tv and music, it was a star-studded evening. It was a big night for the musician, philanthropist and entrepreneur Rihanna who was awarded with the President’s Award at the ceremony. The singer won over the audiences with her beautiful acceptance speech where she said, "We can only fix this world together – we can’t do it divided" which received a standing ovation from those present at the ceremony. Among other big winners of the night were Lizzo, who took home the Entertainer of the Year award. NAACP Image Awards 2019 Full Winners List: Black Panther Wins Big, Beyonce Bags 'Entertainer of the Year'.

The awards also presented a special tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant who passed away last month in a tragic helicopter accident. The stage was decorated with a basketball net and an audio recording of his farewell speech after his last NBA game at the Staples Center in 2016 was played where he uttered the famous line “what can I say? Mamba out" in remembrance of the sportsman. Among film honours, Jamie Fox's legal drama Just Mercy bagged all major honours including Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for Michael B Jordan and also Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Foxx for his performance in the film. Check out the complete winners' list here.

Entertainer Of The Year: Lizzo

Outstanding Motion Picture - Just Mercy

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture - Michael B. Jordan – Just Mercy

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture - Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture - Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture - Marsai Martin – Little

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion Picture - Marsai Martin – Little

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture - Just Mercy

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture - Dolemite is My Name

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film) - James Earl Jones – The Lion King

Outstanding Comedy Series - Black-ish

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series - Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series - Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Deon Cole – black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Marsai Martin – black-ish

Outstanding Drama Series - Greenleaf

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series - Omari Hardwick – Power

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series - Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Harold Perrineau – Claws

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Lynn Whitfield – Greenleaf

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special - When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special - Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special - Niecy Nash – When They See Us

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special) - Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series) - Caleel Harris – When They See Us

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series - Cord Jefferson – The Good Place

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series - Nichelle Tramble Spellman – Truth Be Told

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television) - Suzan-Lori Parks – Native Son

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film) - Jordan Peele – “Us”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series - Anya Adams – GLOW

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series - Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson – Power

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television) - Rashid Johnson – Native Son

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film) - Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Outstanding Album - “Homecoming: The Live Album” – Beyoncé

Outstanding New Artist - Lil Nas X (Columbia Records): WINNER

Outstanding Male Artist - Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records): WINNER

Outstanding Female Artist - Beyoncé

Outstanding Song – Contemporary - “Before I Let Go” – Beyoncé

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration - “Brown Skin Girl” – Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, Beyoncé, Wizkid

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album - “Juice” – Lizzo

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album - “The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé w/Various Artists

What did you think of the winners at this year's NAACP Image Awards? Did you favourite artists bag the prestigious honour,do write and tell us in the comments below.