Daniel Craig’s reign as British’s best spy is finally coming to an end and it has been a glorious run. Starring in five Bond films, Daniel Craig in my opinion has been the best interpretation of this character. His Bond was very much grounded in some sense of reality and rather than acting as a weapon, he really showcased the more human side of Bond. No Time To Die Review: Daniel Craig’s James Bond Movie Is ‘Startling, Exotically Self-Aware, Funny’, Say Critics.

With the release of No Time to Die, it surely is going to be a bittersweet ending for many. A lot of us grew up with this version of Bond, and it is somewhat emotional for us. So to celebrate the release of No Time to Die, we are ranking the four previous Daniel Craig James Bond films.

Quantum of Solace

Daniel Craig and Olga Kurylenko in Quantum of Solace

After the release of Casino Royale, the expectations for Quantum of Solace were quite high, and while Craig proved again why he was the best actor for the role, the film itself was disappointing. Quantum of Solace has something... something to do regarding a businessman wanting controlling the water supply in Bolivia annnnnddddd.... that's that! The plot has lost me there. It just was a convoluted mixed bag that left me bored.

Spectre

Daniel Craig in Spectre

Spectre was the second James Bond film to be directed by Sam Mended, and while the film itself wasn’t bad by any means, it wasn’t good either. Spectre had a great set of action sequences (the opening sequence is easily one of the best in the whole franchise) and impressive cinematography too, but ultimately failed in the plot department with some unnecessary retcons.

Casino Royale

Daniel Craig and Eva Green in Casino Royale

With the release of Batman Begins, we entered a realm of movies that took these high-profile characters and made them grounded and gritty. Casino Royale followed that trend and reinvented Bond. Involving a high-stakes card game, a great Bond girl, a great villain, and a great origin story, Casino Royale is one hell of a film. No Time To Die Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Daniel Craig’s Latest James Bond Film.

Skyfall

Daniel Craig and Judi Dench in Skyfall

Skyfall is probably the best Bond film in my opinion. It explores someone who isn’t a weapon but a man and is a great character study showcasing Bond at his most vulnerable. Not to mention Javier Bardem’s incredible performance, which is mind-blowing. If you want to watch a great Bond film, then Casino Royale is for you.

We can’t wait for No Time to Die because it's Craig’s swan song as the character and that has us all the more excited for it. No Time to Die is playing in select cities right now.

