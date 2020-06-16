Oscars 2021: 93rd Academy Awards Get Postponed; Here's the Complete Schedule With Nominations Announcement to Ceremony Dates

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing everything to a halt, there has been a lot of talk surrounding the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards and award ceremonies in general. Given that events with huge public gatherings were being delayed or cancelled due to the pandemic, we have now received the schedule of 2021 Oscars and well, they are set to very much take place, although not in February. As per the new Academy announcement, the 93rd Oscars will take place in April instead of February. While the dates have been announced, The format of the Oscar ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood hasn't been stated yet. Oscars 2021: 93rd Academy Awards Postponed by Two Months to April 25 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

This is only the fourth time in their entire history that the Oscars have been postponed. Earlier, they were first delayed in 1938 due to massive flooding in Los Angeles and later in 1968, after the assassination of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. Also, in 1981 following an assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan. The new date for the Oscars ceremony is April 25, 2021. Speaking about the same, Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in their statement, “This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema.”Academy Awards Expand Their Best Picture Category to 10 Nominees, Unveil New Guidelines for Diversity and Inclusion.

Check Out the Oscars Schedule Here:

Preliminary voting begins: Feb 1, 2021

Preliminary voting ends: Feb. 5, 2021

Oscars shortlists announcement: Feb. 9, 2021

Nominations voting begins: Mar. 5, 2021

Nominations voting ends: Mar. 10, 2021

Oscar nominations announcement: Mar. 15, 2021

Oscars nominees luncheon: April 15, 2021

Final voting begins: April 15, 2021

Museum gala: April 17, 2021

Final voting ends: April 20, 2021

Oscars: April 25, 2021

Museum public opening: April 30, 2021

After Oscars 2021, the other prestigious awards ceremony, BAFTAs will also be held in April 2021. The BAFTA 2021 awards will be held on April 11, before the 93rd Oscars.

