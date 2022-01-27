Patton Oswalt celebrates his 53rd birthday on January 27. He is the man who is a perfect combo of sarcasm and humour. The way he throws comedy is something which has an another level. He knows how to handle difficult and serious situation in a lighter and easier way. Oswalt, who has his never-ending love for stand-up comedy, has never failed to make the audience laugh whenever he appeared on-screen. The renowned stand-up comedian has appeared in six stand-up specials, for which he has bagged a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special and a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for his 2016 Netflix special show Oswalt: Talking for Clapping. His extraordinary thoughts and ideas are absolutely super interesting and funny. Patton Oswalt Says He Completely Disagrees 'about Transgender Rights, Representation' with Dave Chappelle.

Apart from stand-up shows, he has featured in TV series like Parks and Recreation, Community, Two and a Half Men, Drunk History, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Veep, Kim Possible and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc. Presently, he appears in comedy TV show A.P. Bio, also he will be soon seen in a fantasy series The Sandman. Besides television, some of Oswalt's notable flicks are Man on the Moon, Zoolander, Blade: Trinity, Big Fan, 22 Jump Street, Donals Trump's The Art of the Deal: The Movie, The Circle and Nostalgia, etc. Lisa Kudrow, Ramy Youssef, Aidy Bryant and Patton Oswalt Set to Perform at USC Comedy Festival.

On the occasion of his 53rd birthday, let's hear some of Patton Oswalt's quotes and sayings that are quirky:

To round up this article, let's go back to another quote of Oswalt that shows what an amazing person he is by heart. "The problem is, and I'm just as guilty of this, a lot of people see their follower count increase and mistake that for friendships. It's great to have followers, especially if you want to sell albums, promote shows, or promote your friends, but you still need to get outside and talk to other human beings." We wish the popular stand-up comedian, actor and writer many many happy returns of the day!

