Before FRIENDS, there was Seinfeld. One of the most iconic sitcoms of all time - and many still claim it is the funniest - Seinfeld ran between 1989 to 1998 for nine glorious seasons. Created by the humorous wits of Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, the show has Seinfeld playing a fictional version of himself. As Seinfeld says in one of the episodes, the show is really about 'nothing', just chronicling him and his three friends, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Kramer (Michael Richards). Seinfeld: Netflix Sets Debut Date for Iconic Hit Comedy Series.

Unlike the FRIENDS sextet, the quartet of Seinfeld are actually selfish people with sociopathic tendencies, and the sticky situations they land because of their obnoxiousness raise some hilarious laughs. Seinfeld has now moved to Netflix, now giving tough competition to FRIENDS, already on the platform as to which is the funnier goldie.

If you have not watched Seinfeld till now, do start bingeing on it, and if you do, you might come across some known faces before they became very popular. Here's looking at 13 such actors who appeared in Seinfeld before they attained stardom elsewhere.

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston in Seinfeld

The Breaking Bad star had a recurring role as Jerry's dentist. From short hair, to long mane to a full beard, you can see him in some nice getups. And guess what, he is not the only Breaking Bad alumni in this list.

Courteney Cox

Jerry Seinfeld and Courteney Cox in Seinfeld

Future FRIENDS star appeared as one of Jerry's girlfriends who tried to pass herself as his wife, so that she can have her own scheme going on. Jerry Seinfeld Birthday Special: 12 Hilarious Quotes of the Seinfeld Actor From the Show That Are Quirky and Cheeky!

Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk in Seinfeld

Told ya, we have more of Breaking Bad stars in here. The future Saul Goodman played a doctor, whom Elaine tried to date, only to realise a secret about his medical qualifications.

Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau and Jason Alexander in Seinfeld

Before he romanced Monica Geller and directed Iron Man and The Jungle Book, Jon Favreau appeared as a clown during a sequence that has George at his most embarrassing. Jason Alexander Birthday Special: 11 Funny Quotes of the Seinfeld Actor As George Costanza That Will Leave You ROFL-ing.

Denise Richards

Denise Richards in Seinfeld

The Wild Things bombshell actress played the teenage daughter of a studio executive, whose cleavage left Jerry and George creepily distracted!

James Spader

James Spader in Seinfeld

Ultron himself, James Spader had a cameo as a childhood friend of Jerry and George, whom they meet years later under hilarious circumstances.

Anna Gunn

Anna Gunn in Seinfeld

Walter White's unfortunate wife also had a role as one of Jerry's girlfriends. Too bad, Gunn didn't have a moment with her future 'onscreen' spouse.

Jeremy Piven

Jeremy Piven in Seinfeld

The Entourage star played 'George Costanza' in the show-within-show based on Jerry and George's script, that unfortunately didn't last long!

Catherine Keener

Catherine Keener in Seinfeld

The Get Out star played a painter and another of Jerry's girlfriends, who tries to make a portrait of Kramer. She played herself in Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Maggie Wheeler

Maggie Wheeler in Seinfeld

Oh. My. God! FRIENDS' Janice played Elaine's romantically unlucky friend, whom she tries to pair up with George.

Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt in Seinfeld

The brilliant comedian played a video store clerk, at whose store George goes to rent Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Teri Hatcher

Teri Hatcher in Seinfeld

"They are real, and they are SPECTACULAR!" With that line, the future Desperate Housewives star cemented a place in one of the most hilarious burns in sitcom history.

Rob Schneider

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Rob Schneider in Seinfeld

Adam Sandler's favourite co-star played Elaine's partially deaf colleague on the show.

There are more such celeb cameos in Seinfeld, so do check out the show on Netflix, and let us know if you spotted any of them.

