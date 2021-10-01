Before FRIENDS, there was Seinfeld. One of the most iconic sitcoms of all time - and many still claim it is the funniest - Seinfeld ran between 1989 to 1998 for nine glorious seasons. Created by the humorous wits of Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, the show has Seinfeld playing a fictional version of himself. As Seinfeld says in one of the episodes, the show is really about 'nothing', just chronicling him and his three friends, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Kramer (Michael Richards). Seinfeld: Netflix Sets Debut Date for Iconic Hit Comedy Series.
Unlike the FRIENDS sextet, the quartet of Seinfeld are actually selfish people with sociopathic tendencies, and the sticky situations they land because of their obnoxiousness raise some hilarious laughs. Seinfeld has now moved to Netflix, now giving tough competition to FRIENDS, already on the platform as to which is the funnier goldie.
If you have not watched Seinfeld till now, do start bingeing on it, and if you do, you might come across some known faces before they became very popular. Here's looking at 13 such actors who appeared in Seinfeld before they attained stardom elsewhere.
Bryan Cranston
The Breaking Bad star had a recurring role as Jerry's dentist. From short hair, to long mane to a full beard, you can see him in some nice getups. And guess what, he is not the only Breaking Bad alumni in this list.
Courteney Cox
Future FRIENDS star appeared as one of Jerry's girlfriends who tried to pass herself as his wife, so that she can have her own scheme going on. Jerry Seinfeld Birthday Special: 12 Hilarious Quotes of the Seinfeld Actor From the Show That Are Quirky and Cheeky!
Bob Odenkirk
Told ya, we have more of Breaking Bad stars in here. The future Saul Goodman played a doctor, whom Elaine tried to date, only to realise a secret about his medical qualifications.
Jon Favreau
Before he romanced Monica Geller and directed Iron Man and The Jungle Book, Jon Favreau appeared as a clown during a sequence that has George at his most embarrassing. Jason Alexander Birthday Special: 11 Funny Quotes of the Seinfeld Actor As George Costanza That Will Leave You ROFL-ing.
Denise Richards
The Wild Things bombshell actress played the teenage daughter of a studio executive, whose cleavage left Jerry and George creepily distracted!
James Spader
Ultron himself, James Spader had a cameo as a childhood friend of Jerry and George, whom they meet years later under hilarious circumstances.
Anna Gunn
Walter White's unfortunate wife also had a role as one of Jerry's girlfriends. Too bad, Gunn didn't have a moment with her future 'onscreen' spouse.
Jeremy Piven
The Entourage star played 'George Costanza' in the show-within-show based on Jerry and George's script, that unfortunately didn't last long!
Catherine Keener
The Get Out star played a painter and another of Jerry's girlfriends, who tries to make a portrait of Kramer. She played herself in Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Maggie Wheeler
Oh. My. God! FRIENDS' Janice played Elaine's romantically unlucky friend, whom she tries to pair up with George.
Patton Oswalt
The brilliant comedian played a video store clerk, at whose store George goes to rent Breakfast at Tiffany's.
Teri Hatcher
"They are real, and they are SPECTACULAR!" With that line, the future Desperate Housewives star cemented a place in one of the most hilarious burns in sitcom history.
Rob Schneider
Adam Sandler's favourite co-star played Elaine's partially deaf colleague on the show.
There are more such celeb cameos in Seinfeld, so do check out the show on Netflix, and let us know if you spotted any of them.
