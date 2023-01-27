For a lot of folks, movies are a diversion, a date-night option or something to dip into on a lazy Sunday afternoon; but things are not the same for Patton Oswalt. Movies for him weren't a pastime, they were a big part for his personal life and for his acting career. In an interview, the 54-years old stand-up comedian/actor/author once quoted, "Looking back, I think I was subconsciously trying to teach myself a hard-learned lesson, and movies helped me a lot," and we can't agree more. It might be accurate to say that Oswalt just loves movies — period — so much so that he self-diagnosed as an addict with his memoir, Silver Screen Fiend: Learning About Life From an Addiction to Film. Eternals 2: Marvel Sequel Confirmed? Patton Oswalt Reveals Marvel is Making the Sequel With Chloe Zhao Returning as Director (Watch Video).

No doubt, Oswalt is a film buff's film buff, which is to say he has both great taste in the movies he watches and the movies he stars in. On his 54th Birthday, we bring five such cult movies which influenced Oswalt's life and these movies where you can watch them. Check them out:

Nosferatu (1922)

The Famous story goes by, Hutter is sent by his master to finalise a deal with Count Orlok. However, he soon learns that Orlok is a vampire who has his eyes set on Hutter's wife, Ellen. The film is helmed by FW Murnau. You can watch this classic movies in Youtube.

It's A Gift (1934)

It's a Gift is a 1934 American comedy film starring WC Fields. It was Fields's 16th sound film, and his fifth in 1934 alone. It was directed by Norman McLeod, who had directed Fields in his cameo as Humpty Dumpty in Alice in Wonderland (1933). You can watch it on Youtube.

Cabaret (1972)

Sally is a cabaret dancer at the club and falls in love with two men who are regulars at the club. Their lives get entwined with the Nazi Party that is slowly growing in power. Cabaret is a 1972 American musical period drama film directed by Bob Fosse and written for the screen by Jay Presson Allen. Watch it on HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple Tv and Youtube.

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Pee Wee Herman goes on a big adventure when his bike is stolen. He hitches across America, encountering various people, face several unwanted situations and how he deals with them in his own special way, but will he find his beloved bike? To know that answer, you have to watch the film. This movie is a 1985 American adventure comedy film directed by Tim Burton in his feature-film directing debut. This one you can watch it on Prime Video and Youtube.

I Wake Up Screaming (1941)

I Wake Up Screaming (original title Hot Spot), released in the year 1941. It is based on the novel of the same name by Steve Fisher, adapted by Dwight Taylor. The film stars Betty Grable, Victor Mature and Carole Landis, and features one of Grable's few dramatic roles. If you missed it then you can watch it on Youtube.

A very Happy Birthday to the boy from Virginia who discovered the magic of movies and fell in irrevocably in love with movie. From silent-horror to comedy flicks, we shared the movies that changed Patton Oswalt's Life. Do let us know which one you have watched? If yes, then which one. If Not, which one will you watch first?

