On Khalifa's birthday, we take a look at his best songs so far (picture credit - Instagram)

Wiz Khalifa is one-of-a-kind. There are no two ways about that. Even though he might be not releasing new songs every year, but whenever he does, it's a celebrated event. There's no denying that there is an intangible element to his music. He has made a striking impact on the culture of hip-hop without getting in a lot of controversies, something that many other rappers are known for. What Wiz does is that he smokes his ganja, makes some good music, and mostly keeps to himself thereby avoiding trouble.

Wiz is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. On this special day, we take a look at some of the best songs he has created so far.

Mezmorized

Many of Khalfa's fans will agree that this song is the rapper's best project ever. This one is widely considered his best song to date. Although it's subjective, we definitely love this number and hence we have put this at the very top of our list of best Wiz Khalifa songs.

See You Again

Everyone was listening to this song on loop when it came out with the movie Fast And Furious 7. This song which is crooned by Charlie Puth and has a rap by Khalifa was a tribute to Paul Walker, who died of car crash months before the release of the film. It's hard not to get goosebumps while listening to this even today.

Work Hard Play Hard

Work Hard Play Hard should actually be the tagline of Wiz Khalifa’s career. Wiz might be known for his laid back lifestyle, but he has definitely worked hard to get where he is. This song became a motivational anthem mainly in the sports world. It reminds us that while it's important to hustle, one should not be all about that and enjoy life too.

Timeless

Timeless, as the name suggests is well...timeless. The song might be old, but it never loses its soulful, untouchable spirit. We wish Wiz a very happy birthday.

