Los Angeles, Oct 23: Action star Vin Diesel walked down his late Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle. Meadow posted pictures from her beachside wedding on Instagram. In one image, Diesel, who is her godfather, is seen walking alongside Meadow.

She first shared a black and white video, and captioned it: "We're married !!!!" The clip showed Meadow walking around in her white bridal gown and greeting her godfather Diesel along with his family as they arrived at the venue.

She then shared a picture of Diesel walking her down the aisle and giving her hand to her groom. She wrote: "Ayooooo."

View Meadow Walker's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker)

View More Pics of Meadow With Her Godfather, Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel walked Meadow Walker down the aisle at her wedding in place of her late father, Paul Walker. pic.twitter.com/kk53QZjbvg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 22, 2021

The late Paul Walker played 'Brian O'Connor' in Fast and Furious while Diesel continues to play Dominic Toretto in the franchise. Walker died in a car crash in 2013 at the age of 40.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2021 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).