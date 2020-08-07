Popstar Lizzo has signed a first look deal with Amazon Studios under which she will be creating TV shows for the company's streaming platform. According to Variety, Albert Cheng and Vernon Sanders, co-heads of television at Amazon Studios, shared the news as part of the company's virtual TCA press tour. “I'm so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon. Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. Idris Elba Inks First-look Deal with Apple TV+ For TV Shows and Movies

I can't wait to get started and share my vision with the world,” said Lizzo.

"Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her. She has such a unique perspective and we're so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love," added Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

For the three-time Grammy winner, who has previously starred in feature film "Hustlers" and voiced a character in "UglyDolls", the deal marks the first major television collaboration.