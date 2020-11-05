Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are coupled goals. Despite being an American-Indian couple, they both have held on to the values and traditions they have grown up and are making it work. Priyanka Chopra has celebrated Karwa Chauth 2020 in Los Angeles. She took to her social media pages to share pics of the festive day, where she observed a fast to wish for the well-being of her husband. "I love you Nick Jonas," she captioned her pic. Priyanka Chopra's Villainous Avatar in Baywatch Broke a Weird Hollywood Trend About Using an iPhone.

Priyanka wore a red saree, with a noodle strap blouse - looking pretty as ever. She also shared a very romantic, cheesy Bollywood even, pose with Nick. Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018. This was the second time Priyanka observed a Karwa Chauth fast for Nick. Priyanka Chopra Shares A Post On Where It All Began 20 Years Back With A Crown, Thamizan, Andaz And Hero: The Love Story Of A Spy (Watch Video).

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating.❤️ I love you @nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Nov 4, 2020 at 9:28pm PST

Here's A Pic From Priyanka's Karva Chauth in 2019:

Adorable!

On the work front, Priyanka and Nick are developing a dance reality show for Amazon. The show will be based on the tradition of Sangeet from Indian weddings. The couple was inspired by their own wedding sangeet to come up with this show. The production of the show, assumably, has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Priyanka will be next seen in the Netflix film, The White Tiger. The Oscar buzz for the actress has already begun. She has also shot for The Matrix 4. She will soon begin shooting for Text For You, where she stars alongside Celine Dion. The actress will also headline Russ Bros global event espionage series, Citadel. She also has Netflix's We Can Be Heroes, coming up soon.

