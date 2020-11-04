Priyanka Chopra completes 20 years in the movie business since her debut rather since she clinched the Miss World title. She has previously spoken about this huge achievement on her social media account but today the video she posted is especially nostalgic as many of us have memories connected to her first three movies. The actress shared a video which is a mashup of her three early films, Thamizan with Vijay, Andaz with Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta Bhupathi (who also debuted with the film) and Hero: The Love Story Of A Spy. Not many are aware but the third film with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta is PC's debut film and not Andaz. Karwa Chauth 2020: From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas, Here’s Looking At Photos Of Celebs Who Celebrated The Festival With Zeal!

PC tagged Lara in the post celebrating the achievement calling her Lalaji. It's a cute nickname. She also called each other novices at that time.

We have watched all three movies and found PC to be extremely gorgeous. Of course, we are glad that her histrionics has seen a vast improvement over the years but we just can't get over the fact that PC is one of the hottest female actors India has ever seen. That goes without saying!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).