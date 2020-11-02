Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with an unconventional role. She played the villain in the movie remake of Baywatch, the role which was written for a man earlier. The performance or the film did not live up to the expectations. But, while the film disappointed fans, also probably because the actress did not wear the iconic red swimsuit, Priyanka did something far more delightful as the villain in the film - she used an iPhone. Priyanka used an Apple product as a villain in a movie! Text For You: Priyanka Chopra Lands New Hollywood Film Alongside 'My Heart Will Go On' Singer Celine Dion.

In case, your brain just came up with the question "What's so great about it?", our answer will delight. The quick ones have already figured out the answer, right? In February 2020, before we knew of COVID-19 as a pandemic, director Rian Johnson revealed that Apple won't let bad guys use their products on screen.

Johnson was taking the viewers through a scene from his murder mystery, Knives Out, when he let this secret out. Apple... they let you use iPhones in movies but — and this is very pivotal if you’re ever watching a mystery movie — bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera," he said. "Every single filmmaker that has a bad guy in their movie that’s supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now."

But, here's Priyanka Chopra using an iPhone in the opening scene of Baywatch.

Priyanka Chopra in Baywatch (Photo Credits: File Image)

Priyanka's character Victoria Leeds, a drug cartel head uses the iPhone a few more times in the movies.

Sooooo...it's an awkward moment for Johnson. Or maybe Apple is not exactly extremely pedantic about their product placement and they let Baywatch slip. Either way, we are glad that Priyanka is one of the rare - assuming that there are others - movie villains who have used an Apple product on screen.

In 2019, a report by the New York Times said that Apple was worried about how the products will be shown in the in-house streaming service content. A 2002 Wired article also pointed out that all the bad guys in the series, 24, use Windows PCs, while good guys use MACs.

Apple and Priyanka Chopra did not respond to queries.

