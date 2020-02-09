Razzies 2020 Full Nominations List: Rambo: Last Blood, A Madea Family Funeral, Cats in Maximum Categories For 40th Golden Raspberry Awards

In past two months, the audience saw various films and artists being felicitated in various award shows. The movies competed hard to run in the forefront in the list of nominations that ultimately awarded the 'best' ones. However, now it is time to bestow the token of honour to the 'worst' of the lot. To do the same, the 40th ceremony of the Golden Raspberry Awards aka the Razzies 2020 is taking place soon. The complete nominations list was recently made available. Independent Spirit Awards 2020 Full Winners' List: Parasite, Marriage Story, Uncut Gems and More Films That Won Big.
Films like Cats, A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood have eight nominations each in different categories, making them the most nominated ones. Here is the entire list of Razzies 2020 Nominations right below.
Worst Picture:
Cats
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
Worst Actor:
James Franco, Zeroville
David Harbour, Hellboy
Matthew McConaughey, Serenity
Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint
Worst Actress:
Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity
Francesca Hayward, Cats
Tyler Perry (As Medea), A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson, The Hustle
Worst Supporting Actress:
Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench, Cats
Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood
Rebel Wilson, Cats
Worst Supporting Actor:
James Corden, Cats
Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Joe")
Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Uncle Heathrow")
Seth Rogen, Zeroville
Bruce Willis, Glass
Worst Screen Combo:
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats
Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered "Bulge," Cats
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral
Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
Worst Director:
Fred Durst, The Fanatic
James Franco, Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood
Tom Hooper, Cats
Neil Marshall, Hellboy
Worst Screenplay:
Cats, Lee Hall, Tom Hooper
The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Danial Farrands
Hellboy, Andrew Cosby
A Madea Family Funeral, Tyler Perry
Rambo: Last Blood, Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Hellboy
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property:
Dragged Across Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy
Joker
Rambo: Last Blood
Razzie Redeemer Award:
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3, Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Will Smith, Aladdin
The winners are based on votes from members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation. However, this time netizens will get to see a new version of the Razzies. Firstly, it has broken the rule of taking place right before the Oscars and secondly it will be televised for the first time ever. The date of the ceremony is yet to be out.