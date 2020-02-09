Razzies 2020 Full Nominations List: Rambo: Last Blood, A Madea Family Funeral, Cats in Maximum Categories For 40th Golden Raspberry Awards

Scenes from Rambo: Last Blood, A Madea Family Funeral and Cats (Photo Credits: Movie Stills)

In past two months, the audience saw various films and artists being felicitated in various award shows. The movies competed hard to run in the forefront in the list of nominations that ultimately awarded the 'best' ones. However, now it is time to bestow the token of honour to the 'worst' of the lot. To do the same, the 40th ceremony of the Golden Raspberry Awards aka the Razzies 2020 is taking place soon. The complete nominations list was recently made available. Independent Spirit Awards 2020 Full Winners' List: Parasite, Marriage Story, Uncut Gems and More Films That Won Big.

Films like Cats, A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood have eight nominations each in different categories, making them the most nominated ones. Here is the entire list of Razzies 2020 Nominations right below.

Worst Picture:

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Actor:

James Franco, Zeroville

David Harbour, Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey, Serenity

Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint

Worst Actress:

Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity

Francesca Hayward, Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea), A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson, The Hustle

Worst Supporting Actress:

Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench, Cats

Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson, Cats

Worst Supporting Actor:

James Corden, Cats

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Joe")

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Uncle Heathrow")

Seth Rogen, Zeroville

Bruce Willis, Glass

Worst Screen Combo:

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered "Bulge," Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

Worst Director:

Fred Durst, The Fanatic

James Franco, Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper, Cats

Neil Marshall, Hellboy

Worst Screenplay:

Cats, Lee Hall, Tom Hooper

The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Danial Farrands

Hellboy, Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral, Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood, Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property:

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood

Razzie Redeemer Award:

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3, Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Will Smith, Aladdin

The winners are based on votes from members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation. However, this time netizens will get to see a new version of the Razzies. Firstly, it has broken the rule of taking place right before the Oscars and secondly it will be televised for the first time ever. The date of the ceremony is yet to be out.