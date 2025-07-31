French singer Rebecca Baby, the lead vocalist of pop band Lulu Van Trapp, faced a distressing incident during her recent live performance at the Le Cri de la Goutte Festival in Ain, France. According to the singer, she was groped by several men as she entered the crowd during the show. Lulu Van Trapp’s Rebecca Baby Performs Topless in Bold Protest After Being Sexually Assaulted by Crowd of Men During Her Show at Le Cri de la Goutte Festival in France (Watch Video)

Rebecca Baby Performs Topless at France Festival - Watch

On July 26, during a concert at the Le Cri de la Goutte festival in France, French singer Rebecca Baby, lead vocalist of Lulu Van Trapp, was sexually assaulted mid-performance by two men in the crowd. But what followed stunned the world. Despite the trauma, Rebecca continued the… pic.twitter.com/ikyFPUye30 — News9 (@News9Tweets) July 30, 2025

Rebecca Baby Protests Assault With Bold On-Stage Act

Despite the assault, Rebecca made the difficult decision to return to the stage. In a powerful act of protest against the sexualisation of women’s bodies, she removed her top and completed her set topless. Her bold move was meant to challenge the audience’s perception and raise awareness about consent. “I’m faced with a choice. Either I stop the concert and everyone loses, especially me, or I continue. I’ll stay topless until it’s normal. Until your brains get used to it not being sexual,” she shared in a now-deleted Instagram post recounting the incident. Semi-Nude Anti-Fascist Protest in Paris: Women Protesters Go Topless, Raise Slogans Against Fascism Near Eiffel Tower.

Organisers Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Cri de la Goutte Festival (@cri_delagoutte)

Organisers Condemns Assault Incident

The organisers of the festival released a public statement condemning the act. “This behaviour is unacceptable. It goes against the values of Cri de la Goutte—respect, kindness, inclusion, and safety for all. Music should unite people, not be a platform for violence,” the post read. The band acknowledged the festival’s support, with Rebecca adding that she would later share more details. “If anyone has videos of me speaking after the assault, I’d be grateful if you could share them. Thank you to the crowd—minus one or two—for being wonderful,” she commented. Waymo Crash in US: Waymo-Operated Jaguar Crashes Into Another Self-Driving Car at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in Arizona, Video Surfaces.

‘Lulu Van Trapp’ Thanks Fans, Seeks Video After Assault

(Photo Credit; Instagram / @cri_delagoutte)

Rebecca Baby’s Protest Ignites Support, Push for Safety at Public Events

On social media, her response to the incident has been widely praised. Many users called her act powerful and brave, applauding her courage to continue performing and speak out despite the traumatic experience. Rebecca’s stand has now reignited conversations around safety for women at public events, with calls for stronger action against misconduct at concerts and festivals.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).