It's always sad to hear about a couple heading for splitsville but its particularly worse when it is one of our favourite couples. Recently, one of Hollywood's rock-solid couple, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth headed for a separation after 10 years of marriage. The couple took their fans by surprise as they made the shocking announcement on social media. Armie and Elizabeth are parents to their two children, daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3. Announcing their separation with an Instagram post, the duo spoke about hoping to get privacy and compassion during this difficult time. Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer to Star in Call Me By Your Name Sequel.

Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a statement about their split as they wrote, "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority." It's particularly sad given that the couple recently celebrated a decade of their marriage. Armie Hammer Quashes Rumours, Confirms He's NOT Playing Batman.

Check Out Armie Hammer's Post Here:

The couple have bee known o be one of Hollywood's most-loved perfect family. The couple were on various occasions seen taking fun vacations with their kids and were also full of love whilst celebrating special days such as Valentine's Day, Father's day and more. The couple has announced separation for now, it is unclear if the couple will be headed for divorce anytime soon.

