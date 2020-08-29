The world woke up to the sad news of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's death on Saturday, August 29. The actor after a four-year battle with cancer passes away aged 43 at his Los Angeles residence. Family, fans and colleagues of the actor have been devastated about this news. Tributes have been pouring in for the Marvel actor and in a speechless gesture to honour Boseman and his cinematic contributions, British racing driver Lewis Hamilton dedicated his pole position at Spa to actor Chadwick Boseman. Hamilton who after securing pole for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, paid a tribute to the Black Panther star with the Wakanda pose. Remembering Chadwick Boseman: Watch Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans Welcome Black Panther Actor To MCU in This Throwback Video!

Hamilton also spoke about giving a tribute to the late actor at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps as he said, "It's been such a heavy year, I think, for all of us and that news just really, really broke me. It was really not easy to get back in focus, coming in today with that hanging in my heart. Today's a really important role for me because I woke up to the saddest news of Chadwick passing away." Hamilton's gesture has been winning hearts as fans of Boseman lauded him for his tribute on social media. RIP King Chadwick Boseman! Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Other 'Avengers' From MCU Mourn Black Panther Actor's Demise (View Posts).

Here's Picture of Lewis Hamilton's Tribute for Chadwick Boseman:

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Hamilton's Tribute:

What a Lovely Gesture:

Heartfelt Tribute:

Chadwick Boseman's untimely death has come as a shock to many. The actor was known to be one of the kindest souls in the industry and received much acclaim for his exceptional acting prowess over the years. Boseman's death though came as the biggest blow for Black Panther and Marvel fans who truly accepted and cherished him as the 'King of Wakanda'. As 'Wakanda Forever' trends, Lewis Hamilton's tribute for Boseman is sure to go down in history.

