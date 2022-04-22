Talking about movie adaptation of video games, there is always a stigma that they are never really good. Although recently, these movies have started taking a step in the right direction, and if Sonic the Hedgehog 2 proves anything, then it’s that these films can be extremely good. We see Dr Eggman (Eggman) come back to Earth with Knuckles (Idris Elba) to pursue the Master Emerald. So Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) team up to get the Emerald before Eggman and Knuckles can get their hands on it. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Review: Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey’s Much Improved Sequel is A Worthy Adaptation of Its Source Material! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was a blast from start to finish. While the human element of it felt tacked on, everything that it had to do with Sonic was extremely fun. The ending in particular mixes a great blend of Sonic goodness with a mid-credit scene that will leave you howling in your seats. So with that being said, let’s decode the climax and mid-credit scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Domestic Box Office: Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey’s Film Earns $71 Million in Opening Weekend.

Watch The Trailer:

The Ending

After Eggman gets the Master Emerald and creates a giant robot resembling himself. Sonic, Tails and Knuckles arrive at Greenhills and get into a fight with him which sees Eggman have the upper hand on them easily. Sonic and Eggman then get into a brief chase with him being able to incapacitate Sonic pretty easily.

Tom and Maddie then arrive right in the nick of time to save Sonic and grab him, but Eggman flips their car and leaves them helpless. Tails and Knuckles then climb onto Eggman’s robot and are able to distract him and get the Master Emerald out of his body which lands right in front of Sonic. Trying to get it work for himself, the Emerald shatters in Sonic’s hand and the crystals inside it fall off.

Eggman then attempts to crush Sonic, Tom and Maddie, but suddenly the crystals all come together and give extra powers to Sonic. He easily takes down Eggman’s giant robot and saves the day again, although, what happens to Eggman remains a mystery. Knuckles is able to restore the Master Emerald and promises to safeguard it.

We see the movie end with Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Tom and Maddie play a baseball match. Sonic has found his people finally and accepts Tom as his dad.

The Mid-Credits

In the Mid-Credits scene we see GUN go to the site of Eggman’s robot. Over there it’s revealed that Eggman’s body wasn’t found and that he probably escaped. It’s also revealed that there was a 50 year old file that points to a research facility. It’s revealed that the facility was where Project Shadow took place and we see the movie end with a cameo of Shadow the Hedgehog.

How Does it Set Up a Sequel?

Now for those who are familiar with Sonic’s lore, know what the next course of story is going to be. For those who don’t, here is the explanation. Shadow the Hedgehog was created by Dr Eggman’s grandfather in a lab.

After Shadow gets free and witness his best friend Maria die, he takes a vow to protect the world no matter what. Shadow is generally an anti-hero and a darker version of Sonic in many ways. He has the same intentions as Sonic, but will do anything to make sure he achieves his goal. No matter the consequences.

This puts both the Hedgehog’s at odds and thus began one of gaming’s biggest rivalries. It looks like the third film might be heading in that direction with Sonic having to face off against Shadow. With Jim Carrey also saying that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 might be his final film, Eggman’s story has also been wrapped up here pretty well.

So don’t expect Carrey to show up in the third film, unless Christopher Nolan is directing it, then definitely expect him to be back.

For Knuckles and Tails, with how the current movie ends, you can expect them to return as well. Especially Knuckles, since he is slated to get his own series as well.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is playing in theatres right now.

