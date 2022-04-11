Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been doing excellent since the day it has released. The flick was recently released in theatres in the United States on April 8, 2022. Meanwhile, in the opening weekend, the videogame film has collected $71 million in the domestic box office. However, after Sonic the Hedgehog 2's growth, Jared Leto's Morbius has dropped 73%. Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Makers Unveil New Posters for Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey’s Videogame Film! (View Pic).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

