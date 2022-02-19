the first season for Space Force was released to quite mixed reviews, s o fans will be happy to hear that the second season has been embraced more positively. This workplace comedy follows a group of people with establish a space force for the United States of America. The show centers around on General Mark Naird and his team. Space Force Season 2 Trailer: Steve Carell And His Team Are Back In The Game To Prove Their Worth To A New Administration (Watch Video).

The second season of Space Force has been receiving generally positive reviews. Many are calling it a major improvement over the first season and generally more funny. With that being said, here are some reviews of Space Force Season Two. Space Force Season 2: Steve Carell’s Workplace Comedy Series to Stream on Netflix From February 18!

Variety: the show at least seems much more comfortable in its own skin. In fact, it almost feels like an inverse of what Daniels and Michael Schur had to do with “Parks and Rec” after its first bumpy season. Instead of smoothing out the kinks by making its bureaucrat protagonist more competent, “Space Force” saps some of Naird’s power to bring him and his co-workers down to Earth.

Consequence: Leaning hard into the workplace comedy model works to the show’s advantage, with Office director Ken Kwapis delivering clear sharp bits and set-pieces — but not without some emotional undercurrents. The result is a sense that, as ridiculous as events sometimes get, things are… perhaps not more grounded (pardon the pun) but a great deal more emotionally authentic than Season 1.

Pinkvilla: Overall the second season of Space Force seems like it's a show that has worked on its feedback from the previous one and corrected quite a few wrongs from there. With Season 2, Space Force manages to get a wittier approach and it's lighter on the viewing as compared to its previous season when there were points that left us wondering where was the show headed. After watching the first episode o the show, it does seem like there's hope for Space Force to deliver a much better season as it returns with lesser episodes as well. Since the review is based on the first episode of the show, no stars have been assigned to it.

Times of India: Barely seven episodes long, season two trudges its way to an exciting finale that shows the possibilities of this setting. While ‘Space Force’ displays a lot more heart than it did the first time around, whether that justifies a third season is yet to be seen.

