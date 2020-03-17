Spider-Man 3: Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock aka Daredevil to Join Tom Holland in the Upcoming Sequel?

Daredevil to enter Spider-Man 3? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Seems like Tom Holland's next outing as Spider-Man is going to be even more thrilling than his previous releases. The actor had earlier elaborated on how the shooting is about to begin in Atlanta from July 2020 and the long wait would be worth it. While we read reports on how Kraven the Hunter could play the prime protagonist in Spider-Man 3, a new report suggests details of a new entry that we can expect. Apparently, Marvel is looking forward to introducing one of its popular characters in Holland's upcoming sequel and yes, we are talking about Matt Murdock aka Daredevil.

Kevin Smith in his new Fatman Beyond podcast suggested that a new rumour about Charlie Cox being in talks with Marvel for Spider-Man 3 is doing the rounds. The actor will reportedly reprise his role of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in this sequel. "I heard another piece of good f**kn’ news. Did You hear that Spider-Man, the new Spider-Man movie, gonna have a lawyer in it?" Smith said in his podcast.

The rumour is bound to excite all the Marvel and Daredevil fans in particular, especially after his series was canned on Netflix. Earlier there were stories on how Marvel was considering the inclusion of Defenders in its Infinity War and Endgame outings. However, considering the characters weren't popular with a global audience and they had a presence only on the webspace, they ditched the idea. Spider-Man Homecoming Actor Tom Holland Reveals That the Whole Disney/Sony Conflict Had Him in Stress.

Now, however, Murdock's introduction in Spider-Man 3 could be his perfect entry in MCU. Holland has already teased about his sequel getting bigger and better and now we can think about why and how.