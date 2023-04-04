The new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out and it promises a whole bunch of Spider-Action that you probably never anticipated. It shows us a bit more of what we can expect from the plot, and throws some big Easter Eggs that definitely took many by surprise. Directly referencing the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and more, this was a packed trailer that definitely has impressed the fans. So, here are some of the reactions to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer. Spider-Man-Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: Miles Morales Faces Tough Choices, a New Villain and Is at Odds with the Spider-Force in Marvel’s Upcoming Animated Film! (Watch Video).

Guess It Isn't 616 After All...

They Did the Thing!

Ben Reilly Looks So Fine!

MY GOAT BEN RILEY, THE SCARLET SPIDER IS HERE EVERYBODY MOVE! HE LOOKS SO FINE #SpiderMan #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/sk0l7FB0TP — Sharjeel ✪ | #TASMGANG (@thatSharjeelx) April 4, 2023

Just Fact Checked Multiverse of Madness!

Miguel O'HaraSpider talking about "No Way Home" event & they actually correct the MCU being Earth-19999#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/Wz4KuNKPzo — ABh17ek 🕸️ (@imrealabhisek) April 4, 2023

And They Cooked!

THE ANIMATION FOR SPIDER VERSE IS AMAZING I SEE WHY THEY DELAYED. THEY WERE COOKING #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/z4jWCZ69Jf — Brixks 🦌🏴‍☠️ (@_brixks_) April 4, 2023

The Best Nepo Baby!

MAYDAY WATSON PARKER, THE BEST MARVEL NEPO BABY#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/GBdm7jb3dd — professor nick chaos (@616HAWKEYES) April 4, 2023

Absolutely Sick!

Watch the Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)